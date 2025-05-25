Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Istanbul on Sunday for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The minister of National Defense welcomed Sharif at the airport.

Sharif and Erdoğan are scheduled to meet at the Presidential Office in Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on X that the visit will focus on a comprehensive review of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan.

He said the cooperation processes carried out under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council established between the two countries, which last convened during Erdogan's visit to Islamabad in February, will be reviewed.

Altun noted that the meeting will also address regional developments and international issues, including the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has announced earlier that Sharif kicked off a four-nation trip on Sunday, including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Iran and Tajikistan. "Prime Minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on an entire range of issues covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance," the ministry said in a statement.

Sharif’s visit comes amid Pakistan-India tensions that almost escalated into a full-blown conflict before the sides agreed on a cease-fire. Türkiye maintains close ties with both countries and urged a solution to their outstanding problems.

Erdoğan last week stated that they were ready to mediate between the sides. "If requested by the parties, of course, we will do our part. We want peace; we want no tension between the two neighbors,” he told reporters on May 17.