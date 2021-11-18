President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Bennett, the first such contact since 2013, according to Israel's office of the prime minister.

Bennett thanked the president for the release of an Israeli couple detained on suspicion of espionage.

The annoucement came shortly after Erdoğan and Israel's President Isaac Herzog discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call on Thursday.

The call came after an Israeli couple, who were detained by Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage, returned home on Thursday after they were released.

Mordi and Natalie Oknin arrived home in central Israel where they were greeted by family and a crowd of reporters. From the family's balcony, Natalie thanked all those involved in securing their release.

A statement by Israel’s prime minister and foreign minister earlier announced the release and also expressed gratitude to the president and government of Turkey.

Relations between Turkey and Israel hit their nadir in 2010 following an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish aid ship, the Mavi Marmara, en route to deliver humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip. The raid killed 10 activists.

The event caused an unprecedented crisis in Turkish-Israeli relations that had been peaceful for decades. Both countries even recalled their diplomatic envoys following the incident.

In 2013, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's apology to Turkey and the payment of $20 million (about TL 38 million at the time) in compensation to the Mavi Marmara victims, Turkish-Israeli relations entered a period of normalization.

In December 2016, both countries reappointed ambassadors as part of the reconciliation deal and reiterated several times the necessity to further improve bilateral relations.

However, Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Turkish citizens have also been complaining about Israel’s arbitrary restrictions on visits. However, Israel's informal policy of deportation, visa rejection, arbitrary detention and delay of Turkish nationals for no reason at airports has failed to discourage hundreds of visitors each year.

Known for its unbreakable solidarity with the Palestinians, Turkey has been voicing support for the Palestinian cause in the international realm for decades. Turkish authorities emphasize that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international law and United Nations resolutions.