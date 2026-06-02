President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Ankara on Tuesday, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to supporting efforts to end the conflict in Sudan while advancing cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy and defense.

The two leaders held talks at the Presidential Complex, where they reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments.

According to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye continues to work toward ending the bloodshed in Sudan and supporting initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability in the country.

The meeting also focused on expanding cooperation between Ankara and Khartoum across a range of strategic sectors. Erdoğan said efforts were underway to further strengthen ties in trade, agriculture, energy and defense, reflecting both countries' interest in deepening their partnership.

Türkiye has maintained close diplomatic engagement with Sudan and has repeatedly voiced support for initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the country.

Ankara has consistently emphasized the importance of preserving Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. It has also called for a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict that erupted on April 15, 2023, warning that continued instability poses risks to regional and global security.

Türkiye has also continued its diplomatic efforts and humanitarian assistance aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people and supporting long-term stability in the country.