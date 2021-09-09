President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to the United States on Sept. 19-22 to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Erdoğan will address participants at the summit to be held at the U.N. headquarters in New York. He also will hold bilateral meetings with some leaders.

The president is also expected to inaugurate Turkish House (Türkevi), which is located in Manhattan, right across from the U.N. headquarters.

The previous building that had long been used by Turkey as a building for consular affairs and permanent representation was knocked down to construct a new one. The new Turkish House is expected to overshadow the U.N. building, the U.N. Plaza and the building of the U.S.' U.N. permanent representation at a height of 171 meters (561 feet).

Turkish House is planned to be a building that features Turkish culture, history and have a multiplicity of Turkish architectural motifs. It will also be a green-friendly building with "LEED Silver" certification.