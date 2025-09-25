U.S. President Donald Trump formally welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House for groundbreaking Türkiye-U.S. discussions on Thursday.

Erdoğan arrived from Blair House, where he was staying during his visit, and was greeted in the White House garden by an honor guard prepared for the occasion.

Stepping out of his official vehicle, Erdoğan shook hands with President Trump, waved to reporters, and then entered the building together with the U.S. leader.

The two leaders proceeded to the Oval Office for private talks.