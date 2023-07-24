President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will welcome Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to hold bilateral talks Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Monday.

Abbas and Erdoğan will discuss Türkiye-Palestine bilateral relations, and focus on steps to be taken to further enhance cooperation.

The two leaders will also focus on the latest developments regarding Palestine’s relations with Israel, as well as regional and global developments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also visit Türkiye on July 28, upon the invitation of Erdoğan.

Türkiye supports a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the U.N. Security Council resolutions that would ensure two states living side by side within secure and recognized borders.

Despite the recent rapprochement with Israel, Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Türkiye has said there would be no change in Ankara’s position toward Palestinians despite the normalization efforts with Israel.