Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday, on the occasion of the latter's birthday. Turkish officials said the two leaders also discussed ties and Putin thanked Erdoğan for his contribution to advancing Turkish-Russian relations on a friendly level.

The Russian leader is expected to visit Türkiye this spring, though the exact date or month is unclear now after he postponed earlier visits.

Ankara has sought to persuade Russia to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative – brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations – that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea during the war. Russia withdrew from the accord in July 2023 and has said it was not interested in reviving it.

NATO member Türkiye shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has aimed to maintain good ties with both amid the war. It has voiced support for Ukraine's territorial integrity while opposing the sanctions on Russia. Erdoğan and Putin last met in the Russian city of Sochi in September.