Qatar’s Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim on Thursday highlighted the growing diplomatic influence of Türkiye and Qatar, saying the two countries play a key role in mediating regional conflicts and supporting humanitarian efforts, particularly in Gaza.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, al-Ghanim described the forum as a high-profile platform for international cooperation. He emphasized that Ankara and Doha maintain “deep-rooted and strategic” ties, marked by close coordination on political and humanitarian issues.

“Türkiye and Qatar play a very important role in resolving disputes and conflicts,” al-Ghanim said, noting their joint mediation efforts in regional crises and their ability to maintain dialogue between opposing sides.

He also underscored Qatar’s ongoing support for Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, where humanitarian conditions have sharply deteriorated amid the continuing conflict. Doha has been a central mediator in cease-fire negotiations and hostage exchanges, working alongside partners including Egypt and the United States, according to reports from international agencies.

Türkiye, for its part, has been one of the most vocal advocates for a cease-fire and increased humanitarian access. Ankara has delivered aid shipments, hosted diplomatic talks and pushed for international recognition of Palestinian statehood. The Turkish Parliament also launched initiatives such as a parliamentary group focused on Palestine and Jerusalem.

Al-Ghanim said the Qatari Shura Council is coordinating closely with Turkish lawmakers to align parliamentary efforts aimed at easing Palestinian suffering and mobilizing global support.

Beyond Gaza, Türkiye and Qatar have expanded cooperation across defense, trade and diplomacy over the past decade. The two countries have also worked in tandem on regional issues, including conflicts involving Iran and broader Middle East security challenges, often positioning themselves as key intermediaries.

Their partnership, al-Ghanim said, continues to contribute to stability through dialogue and coordinated action.