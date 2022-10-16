Newspapers in Qatar praised the partnership and cooperation between Doha and Ankara after the eighth meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee on Friday.

Reporting on the meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the newspapers said that relations between the two countries have a special and central position, noting that they have evolved from the strategic integration stage to the strategic brotherhood stage.

In an article titled "Qatar-Türkiye relations are an example of successful partnership," Al Raya newspaper stated: "Doha and Ankara meet on a common ground to support the problems of Islamic countries and to resolve international crises through constructive dialogue and effective partnership."

The press also noted that the cooperation between the two countries covers an array of fields, including economy, industry, security, defense, culture, education, sports and information. It also stated that the new agreements signed contributed to the strengthening of relations and cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and trade, which will give new impetus to the relations in order to reach the level of an integrative partnership.

The Al Sharq daily said the direction of the leaders of the two countries at the eighth meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee strengthened the cooperation between Ankara and Doha.

Highlighting that 50 years have passed since diplomatic relations were first established between the two countries, the news emphasized that Qatari-Turkish relations are currently in their golden age and that the growing partnership goes beyond the fields of trade, economy and investment.

In addition, Al-Watan newspaper in its piece "The strength of Türkiye-Qatar relations" stated that in addition to the economy, investment and trade, important issues such as strengthening cultural and humanitarian relations between the peoples of the two countries were discussed.

The English-language newspaper The Peninsula stated that at the meeting, deep-rooted relations between the two countries in various fields, including projects related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar, were discussed.

In the presence of President Erdoğan and Sheikh Tamim, 11 cooperation agreements in various fields were signed Friday, in addition to the joint statement of the eighth meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee.

Türkiye and Qatar established the Supreme Strategic Committee in 2014 as a mechanism for high-level dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others. The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years. The sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee was held in 2020 in the Turkish capital Ankara. Ten agreements were signed between the two countries in the presence of the two leaders. Within the framework of the Supreme Strategic Committee meetings, a total of 68 agreements and protocols were signed between the two countries previously.

Turkish-Qatari relations are also witnessing growing and continuous cooperation at various levels, with high coordination on many regional and international issues, including the Libyan crisis and Afghanistan. In addition to bilateral trade and diplomatic relations, the two countries played a pivotal role in supporting the legitimate Libyan government and defending Tripoli against putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces in a 14-month offensive. They also cooperated to reopen Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Taliban took over following the government's fall and the withdrawal of U.S. forces.