President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday urged swift implementation of the cease-fire and full integration deal in Syria, cautioning against “playing for time,” while also warning that the rule-based international order has been “deeply wounded” and is suffering a serious loss of credibility.

Speaking to reporters following the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan addressed the Syrian government’s agreement with the YPG terrorist group and said the Syrian people, with the exception of “a small group of subcontractors seeking to form a state within a state,” welcomed the deal.

“The requirements of the agreement must be fulfilled as soon as possible. There is no meaning in dragging out the process,” he said.

On Sunday, the Syrian government signed a new agreement with the terrorist PKK/YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), ending weeklong clashes in the country’s north and formally merging the group into the state, President Ahmad al-Sharaa said, after government forces advanced in SDF-held areas of the country's north and east. Under the deal, the provinces of Deir el-Zour and Raqqa will be handed over fully and immediately to the Syrian government, both administratively and militarily. This includes the transfer of all civilian institutions and facilities in the two provinces.

Erdoğan said the Cabinet discussed regional issues in detail, including the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, developments in Iran and Syria, the Gaza Peace Plan and domestic political and economic matters.

“At today’s Cabinet meeting, we evaluated external political developments extensively. We reviewed additional measures to ensure Türkiye navigates this turbulent period safely. Existing problems continue to grow, and new ones emerge every day,” he said.

The president noted that the rule-based international system has suffered severe damage and has lost significant credibility.

"We are rapidly being dragged toward an unjust, distorted global order in which the law of the powerful overrides the power of law,” he said.

He said the world is witnessing one of its most uncertain and chaotic periods since World War II. The Russia–Ukraine conflict is heading into its fifth year, he noted, with civilians killed, cities destroyed and millions displaced.

Referring to neighboring Iran, Erdoğan said the country is facing “a new test targeting its social peace and stability.”

“Our Iranian brothers, who prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, will hopefully overcome this period. We have taken a principled position on this matter. For us, the address for solving every issue is the negotiating table,” he said. “We call on all parties to embrace diplomacy, common sense and dialogue. We are ready to do whatever falls to us.”

Erdoğan stressed that developments in Syria directly concern Türkiye due to the countries’ intertwined history, culture and centuries-old civilizational ties. He said Türkiye supports ensuring that the environment of freedom that emerged after Syria’s Dec. 8 revolution turns into lasting peace, stability and security.

“We believe a unified and territorially intact Syria is vital for regional peace. Syria belongs to Syrians – Arabs, Turkmens, Kurds, Sunnis and Druze alike. After 13 years of oppression, Syria has reached a historic turning point. As a country that has stood by the Syrian people as a brother, neighbor and friend in their darkest days, we will not allow any attempt to sabotage this process,” he said.

“The principle of a single state and a single army is indispensable for Syria’s unity and integrity. Türkiye fully supports every step that strengthens this principle.”

Erdoğan reiterated that the region has left behind the period of terrorism.

“The era of terrorism in our region has completely come to an end. The requirements of the cease-fire and full integration agreement must be implemented swiftly. Foot-dragging, stalling or hiding behind excuses will not help anyone,” he said.

He added that Türkiye’s policies are driven not by personal or political gain but by humanitarian principles. “In every step we have taken, we have upheld our values and honored our principles. We have opened our arms and our hearts to all peoples,” he said.

Erdoğan also underscored that racism and tribalism contradict Türkiye’s cultural and civilizational heritage. “None of these has a place in our worldview. All the states we built throughout history were founded on rejecting racism. The Seljuks, the Ottomans and the Republic of Türkiye were all shaped by this vision,” he said.

“When we speak of Turks, Kurds or Arabs, we do so with this understanding. Türkiye stands against no sect or ethnic identity. We are not engaged in cheap or immoral calculations to gain power or profit from conflict. We are now a country that advocates resolving issues with common sense and on the foundation of brotherhood,” he said.