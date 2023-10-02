Russian and Azerbaijani troops conducting joint patrols in Karabakh came under sniper fire on Monday, Moscow said.

"A joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol was shot at by an unknown person using a sniper weapon. There were no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani side and Karabakh, is investigating," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the U.N. said the mission visiting Karabakh did not come across any reports of violence against local Armenian civilians and saw no damage to civilian infrastructure.