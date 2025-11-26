Russia’s ties with Türkiye are developing in a “dynamic and positive” direction and hold untapped potential, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday, stressing that the two nations are only at the beginning of a new phase in cooperation.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Ryabkov highlighted the strength of political dialogue and the breadth of upcoming joint initiatives.

“Relations with Türkiye are advancing dynamically and positively. We have a series of major projects that will form the basis of our economic partnership in the years ahead,” he said. “The potential of our relationship is far from exhausted. We are only starting to implement new areas of cooperation.”

Ryabkov acknowledged that Ankara and Moscow differ on several international issues but said such divergences are “normal.”

On the Black Sea grain deal, the Russian diplomat said the agreement’s “time has passed,” though he noted a shared understanding about the need for effective efforts to support global food security. He criticized the European Union for “undermining” initiatives that could ease strains in food markets, adding that Russia would continue to work with countries that show “constructive and sensible” approaches, naming Türkiye among them.

Turning to Washington, Ryabkov said the United States claims it wants to resolve the Ukraine conflict while simultaneously supplying Kyiv with weapons and intelligence.

He noted fresh U.S. sanctions targeting Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil and complained that there has been no progress on the return of Russian diplomatic properties seized in the U.S. or on restoring direct flights.

“Despite Washington’s statements about restarting dialogue and improving relations, its actions are highly contradictory,” Ryabkov said. “We understand the domestic situation in the U.S. is complicated. We are patient, but we need to be sure the U.S. respects our core interests and is ready to work equally on addressing the root causes of bilateral problems.”

Ryabkov said there is significant potential for economic cooperation with the US and that American companies are interested in returning to the Russian market. “We remain open to cooperation where mutual benefit exists,” he said.