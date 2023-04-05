Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be visiting Türkiye to hold talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on April 6-7, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu said that he would discuss several issues with Lavrov, including bilateral relations, joint diplomatic efforts, Türkiye's mediation and exchange of war prisoners in the Russia-Ukraine War.

He also said there were ongoing issues related to the grain and fertilizer exports as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations.

Moscow only agreed to renew grain deal for 60 days. Russia and Ukraine are vital global suppliers of food commodities, and Russia is also a top exporter of fertilizer.