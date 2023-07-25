Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a visit to Türkiye, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said Tuesday.

Ushakov confirmed that both the Turkish and Russian sides have been planning a meeting, but no final date has been set yet.

He noted that Putin had promised to visit Türkiye after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's election victory.

President Erdoğan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month and said he would also host the Russian president.

Erdoğan had previously said he believed his Russian counterpart still wants to maintain the key wartime Black Sea grain deal. His remarks came shortly after the Kremlin announced that the grain deal had "de facto ended" hours before it was due to expire and that Moscow would return to the landmark agreement if its conditions were met.

Türkiye has been among the few nations that have maintained relations with both Russia and Ukraine since Moscow's invasion of its southern neighbor.

While it has criticized Russia's offensive, Ankara is trying to balance its close ties and has positioned itself as a neutral party attempting to mediate between the warring sides.

Moreover, Türkiye has been hesitant to participate in sanctions against Russia ever since it invaded neighboring Ukraine last February.