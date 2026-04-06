Saudi Ambassador to Türkiye Fahad bin Assaad Abu Al-Nasr said cooperation between Riyadh and Ankara is crucial to easing regional tensions, highlighting deepening ties and a shared commitment to diplomacy amid escalating crises.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Abu Al-Nasr said Saudi-Turkish relations are witnessing “accelerated qualitative development,” driven by strong political will from both leaderships to expand cooperation and strengthen mutual trust.

He pointed to recent high-level engagements, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Saudi Arabia in February 2026, as a key milestone in advancing bilateral ties and opening new avenues for cooperation.

The ambassador said both countries aim to expand partnerships across priority sectors such as investment, renewable energy, industry, construction, tourism, logistics and advanced technologies, aligning Türkiye’s Century Vision with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“Our ambition is not limited to increasing trade volume alone,” he said, emphasizing a focus on sustainable partnerships, knowledge sharing and joint projects that benefit both nations.

Abu Al-Nasr stressed that Saudi Arabia and Türkiye share a common approach to regional challenges, prioritizing dialogue, respect for sovereignty and diplomatic solutions to crises.

Within this framework, he said cooperation between the two countries includes intensified political coordination, consultations on regional developments and joint efforts to support de-escalation.

Addressing recent tensions, the ambassador condemned Iranian attacks targeting Gulf countries and Türkiye, describing them as violations of sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. He said Riyadh continues to act with restraint while working alongside Ankara and other partners to reduce escalation and restore calm.

He also warned that threats to key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, could disrupt global energy supplies, trade flows and essential goods, underlining the importance of safeguarding navigation.

On Gaza and Israeli actions, Abu Al-Nasr reiterated Saudi Arabia’s firm rejection of attacks against Palestinians and warned that policies such as introducing the death penalty for Palestinians represent a dangerous escalation that undermines peace efforts.

He said the Kingdom continues to work with international partners to advance a two-state solution, citing growing global support, including recent diplomatic developments at the United Nations.

The ambassador also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, noting that aid deliveries and relief operations continue as part of broader efforts to support stability and civilian populations in the region.