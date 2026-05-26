South Africa’s foreign minister said Türkiye has provided clear and consistent support for Pretoria’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), highlighting growing coordination between the two countries over the legal proceedings.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Foreign Ministers Meeting in Kruger National Park, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said Ankara remained closely engaged in the case.

“We continue to work closely with Türkiye,” Lamola said. “Türkiye has made its support for the case very clear.”

Lamola said South Africa, which chairs the Hague Group, a coalition aimed at safeguarding international law, has received support from numerous countries backing its legal challenge against Israel.

“Many countries, including Türkiye, have joined South Africa in the case,” he said.

Pretoria filed the case at the ICJ in December 2023, accusing Israel of violating the 1948 U.N. Genocide Convention through its military operations in Gaza. South Africa also sought emergency measures from the court, citing the worsening humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.

The ICJ issued provisional measures in 2024 ordering Israel to take steps to prevent acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention and to report on measures taken to comply.

Israel has rejected accusations of genocide and submitted its formal response to the court in March after receiving extensions.

Lamola said South Africa is continuing to review Israel’s submission and expects the case to advance through judicial channels.

“We expect the case to gain its own dynamic within the court processes, and we will continue to follow the process,” he said.

Türkiye has emerged as one of the most vocal international supporters of the Palestinian cause since the Gaza conflict intensified, repeatedly criticizing Israeli military actions and advocating legal and diplomatic pressure. Ankara formally joined South Africa’s ICJ case in 2024, saying it aimed to strengthen international legal efforts regarding Gaza.

Türkiye’s involvement has gone beyond political support, with Ankara formally intervening in the ICJ proceedings in 2024 through a 43-page declaration submitted under Article 63 of the court’s statute.

According to Turkish officials, the intervention followed extensive legal work and interinstitutional coordination, and was designed to contribute directly to the court’s interpretation of the Genocide Convention.

Turkish authorities have also argued that their submission draws on ICJ precedents and advisory opinions related to Israel’s occupation, aiming to reinforce the legal framework of South Africa’s case.

Several countries, including Spain, Ireland, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil, have also intervened in the case.

While ICJ rulings are legally binding, the court lacks direct enforcement powers. Legal experts say a final judgment could take years as written proceedings continue.