Turkey and South Korea have a very special relationship dating back thousands of years as neighbors and now as brothers near and far at the two ends of Asia, the South Korean ambassador to Ankara said Monday marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Turkey.

Won Ik Lee told Anadolu Agency (AA) that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the relations of the two countries have continued to develop in various fields such as politics, economy, culture, and communication between peoples, and bilateral relations have reached the highest level today.

"Also, as always, the relations between the two countries will be even more developed tomorrow," he said.

Noting that mutual travels were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said: "I am glad that there are signs that the pandemic is about to be over. If the pandemic process is successfully overcome this year, the South Korean government will temporarily lift the visa restriction applied to more than 90 countries and end the quarantine system it has implemented for everyone entering Korea. Thus, the difficulties faced by Turkish citizens regarding their visit to Korea will be removed and more Koreans than in the past will visit Turkey to enjoy Turkey's beautiful nature and rich cultural heritage."

Pointing out that the Korean War had effects on the relations between the two countries, Lee emphasized that the relations go back even further, but the foundations of brotherhood were laid with the Korean War.

"Almost every Turk has a Korean veteran father, grandparents, relatives and uncles in the neighborhood, and all the Korean veterans I have met are proud to have participated in the Korean War and say they are very happy with the development and prosperity of Korea, as if it were their own country."

Turkey sent 21,212 soldiers to fight during the Korean War, 9,000 kilometers (5,600 miles) away from the Turkish mainland. Some 1,000 Turkish soldiers died in the war. This was the first international war experience for the soldiers of the republic which was built on the remains of the Ottoman Empire that was defeated in World War I.

In addition, Lee said that the third-place match played between Turkey and South Korea in the 2002 World Cup contributed to the development of relations.

"On the occasion of this match, the two countries proved once again that they are brothers, and since then, extensive relations have developed in various fields such as trade, investment and cultural tourism," he added.

Reminding that a Free Trade Agreement was signed between South Korea and Turkey in 2013, Lee stated that the relations between the two countries were upgraded to the level of strategic partnership in 2012.

Pointing out that despite the pandemic, mutual talks continue to be held even by phone, Lee said that the bilateral trade volume broke a record with $8.26 billion last year.

Reminding that South Korea opened its third embassy in Turkey in the world, Lee said, "We maintain a very special relationship as neighbors thousands of years ago and now as close and distant brothers at the two ends of Asia."

"I will take the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity this year, and I will do my best to be an ambassador who contributes to raising the relations between the two countries to one more level during his term of office."