Turkey and Ukraine on Thursday marked their 30th year of diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

"Our relations with Ukraine have registered remarkable progress in recent years on the basis of mutual understanding, trust and common interests," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that relations, which are currently at the level of strategic partnership, "contribute to the peace, stability and prosperity of our region."

The statement also underlined Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, while reiterating that Ankara does not recognize the "illegal annexation of Crimea" and advocates a peaceful solution in the eastern Donbass region in accordance with international law.

"Joint efforts to protect the rights and interests of our Crimean Tatar kinsmen, who constitute a bridge of friendship and cooperation between Ukraine and our country, further strengthen Turkey-Ukraine relations," it added.

The statement also noted plans for "mutual steps" to help broaden and deepen "the scope of the bilateral cooperation" between the two sides, including during the 10th meeting of their High-Level Strategic Council set to begin on Thursday in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with the attendance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"On the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, we reaffirm our will to further develop our cooperation in all fields for the welfare and well-being of our peoples," it added.

Erdoğan will be visiting Ukraine on Thursday at the invitation of Zelenskyy, to attend the 10th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between the two countries.

At the meeting, the two leaders, along with their accompanying delegations, will discuss possibilities for further deepening cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues, as well as bilateral ties.

Turkey recognized Ukraine’s independence on Dec. 16, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on Feb. 3, 1992.

Relations between Turkey and Ukraine gained the status of strategic partnership, with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Council in 2011.

In order to strengthen economic and humanitarian ties, a passport-free regime between Turkey and Ukraine was put into force on June 1, 2017.

Erdoğan's visit is also seen as a diplomatic attempt of Turkish efforts to mediate the tensions between Ukraine and Turkey.

Turkey does not want a war between Russia and Ukraine and hopes the issue will be resolved peacefully, Erdoğan said late Tuesday ahead of his visit to Ukraine to try and calm the tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.