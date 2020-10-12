Sweden’s foreign minister is scheduled to pay a working visit to Turkey on Tuesday.

A written statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said during Ann Linde's visit, all aspects of Ankara’s bilateral relations with Stockholm and Turkey’s process for membership in the European Union will be addressed.

Discussions will also cover Sweden’s upcoming Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) chairmanship, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as other regional and international developments, it added.