Serkan Kayalar, the chairperson of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) criticized the Israeli airstrike on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, as he said they will continue to provide assistance to Palestinians.

In a message posted on Twitter, Kayalar said Palestine has always held a special place for TIKA, which has been carrying out humanitarian assistance projects in Ramallah since 2005 and Gaza since 2012.

Pointing to intense Israeli attacks on Palestinians since Oct. 7, Kayalar said local staff have been striving to provide services as they try to survive, risking their lives.

The destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes on Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, Oct. 30, 2023. (AA Photo)

The destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes on Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, Oct. 30, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Kayalar pointed out that the hospital sustained serious material damage, which has interrupted critical services for 80 cancer patients who require continuous care, calling the attacks “unacceptable.”

He added TIKA will continue to cooperate with Palestinians despite the attacks.

Israeli jets struck the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, the blockaded enclave's only hospital for cancer patients on Monday.

The Turkish government funded the construction of the hospital in the period between 2011-2017, making it the largest hospital in Palestine with an area of 34,800 square meters (375,000 square feet) over six floors and with a capacity of 180 beds.

With fuel nearly running out in the besieged enclave where there are over 9,000 cancer patients, the hospital is also on the brink of halting operations altogether, according to World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

Health care in Gaza is already under enormous pressure because of a lack of fuel and materials, with thousands of injured and patients in need of care, Jasarevic told AA Tuesday from WHO’s Cairo office where he was forced to relocate because of clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters.