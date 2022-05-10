Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday arrived Ankara, his first official visit to Turkey, which is expected to herald a new era in the two countries' relations.

The visit comes as the countries mark 30 years since they established ties on March 2, 1992. It was to include a joint news conference between Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex, the signing of various agreements and face-to-face and inter-delegation meetings. In addition to bilateral relations, the leaders are also expected to exchange views on current regional and international issues.

At the talks, the delegations were to discuss measures to increase bilateral trade volume from the current $5 billion to $10 billion (TL 152 billion), as well as new opportunities to expand areas of cooperation.

Turkey was among Kazakhstan's top five foreign trade partners last year, while investments by Turkish companies in the Central Asian country reached a record level.

Tokayev took office after founding President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down in 2019.

Turkey was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence in 1991, with the two nations establishing diplomatic relations in a matter of months.

Ankara has also pioneered the establishment of the first diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, opening an embassy in Almaty, then the capital of the Central Asian country.

Bilateral ties continue to develop in all areas, with the Kazakh Embassy in Ankara starting operations in October 1992.

Relations reached a high point with the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the two nations in 2009. In 2012, they established a high-level strategic cooperation council.

The countries cooperate extensively in the fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, military, defense industry, education, and health, having since achieved significant progress in their 30 years of ties.

Furthermore, when mass protests shook the country in January, Turkey pledged solidarity with Kazakhstan. Dozens of protesters and at least a dozen security officers have died in clashes in Kazakhstan's largest city and former capital Almaty in riots initially sparked by a hike in fuel prices.