The top EU diplomats welcomed Türkiye's participation in the bloc's informal summit on foreign policy in Brussels on Thursday.

Speaking to the press, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said: "It is important for the EU to have a constructive and open relationship with Türkiye.”

Noting that Türkiye is also a NATO ally, Braze praised its various mediation efforts, including the release of the Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

Also speaking to the media, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said: "Türkiye is a candidate country (of the EU), and a key partner for the EU in several areas like security, energy, migration.”

"This is why Romania constantly pleaded to have a very balanced approach, mutually beneficial relations between Türkiye and the EU, based on a constructive and positive agenda but also in line with the EU Council conclusions,” she added.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis underlined the importance of Türkiye’s participation at the informal meeting on foreign policy after five years.

"At the meeting, we will have the opportunity to discuss Turkish-EU relations,” he said.

Finnish Foreign Minister Eline Valtonen said: "I am so happy that we also have an opportunity to have lunch and discuss topical issues and cooperation with colleague from Türkiye, Mr. Hakan Fidan."

Fidan met with his counterparts from various countries, including Greece, Spain and Luxembourg.

Tensions in 2019 between EU-member Greece and Türkiye led to Brussels threatening sanctions against Ankara and cutting off some dialogue channels. Ties have improved since 2021, with high-level talks restarting.

Ankara saw the EU's invitation to Fidan as an effort to seek dialogue, a Foreign Ministry source said. Deeper ties "with the understanding that Türkiye is a candidate country" would benefit both sides, they added.

Fidan will convey Türkiye's expectation that the "necessary will must be shown and concrete steps must be taken" to strengthen ties, the source said.

The meeting will include discussions on visas as well as modernizing the EU-Türkiye Customs Union, the source added.

Ankara has been calling for these talks to start for months, but little progress has been made.