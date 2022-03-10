The much-anticipated trilateral meeting between Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers has begun in Turkey's resort town of Antalya.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the meeting.

For his discussions with Lavrov, Kuleba outlined the topics as the establishment of an immediate cease-fire, imporvement of the humanitarian situation in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy, Volnovakha and other Ukrainian cities, as well as the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

“The Ukrainian minister called on Turkey to continue working with Moscow so that it stops the bloodshed in Ukraine,” the ministry added.