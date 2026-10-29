U.S. President Donald Trump called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday as he hosted a Republic Day dinner attended by fellow Turkic leaders, with the two discussing the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara.

During the phone call, Erdoğan conveyed greetings from the leaders attending the dinner, held as Türkiye marked the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the republic on Oct. 29, according to a statement made by the Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan told Trump that Ankara would host the 13th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the OTS, where participating leaders are expected to adopt decisions aimed at strengthening the organization's role in regional cooperation.

He highlighted the organization's growing importance as a pillar of stability and security in Central Asia, representing a combined population of more than 200 million people.

Trump, for his part, extended his best wishes to Erdoğan for the upcoming OTS summit.

This was the second correspondence between the two leaders in less than 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Erdoğan told Trump that Türkiye was working toward a diplomatic resolution to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen, as Ankara closely monitors developments in the region, the Communications Directorate said.