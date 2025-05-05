President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed regional, global issues and bilateral ties in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, the Communications Directorate said in a statement on X.

In a phone call, Erdoğan invited Trump to visit Türkiye, the statement by the directorate said, while the U.S. president branded the conversation as "productive."

The Turkish leader told Trump that Ankara will continue to take steps to advance cooperation with Washington, especially in the defense industry area.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a "grave level," Erdoğan told Trump, also reiterating "that humanitarian aid must be delivered to Gaza without interruption," and that Ankara is "ready to cooperate and provide all kinds of support to establish a cease-fire and ensure lasting peace."

Expressing support for Trump's approach to ending wars, Erdoğan said Türkiye appreciates efforts made in a negotiation process with Iran and towards resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdoğan further said Ankara is working to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and ensure its stability, stressing the importance of U.S. efforts to ease sanctions on Syria to contribute to this process.

He underlined that a stable Syria would support both regional and global peace.

Trump, separately said he held a "very good and productive" call with Erdoğan about topics including the war in Ukraine and issues involving Syria and Gaza.

"I just had a very good and productive telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Erdoğan, concerning many subjects, including the War with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza, and more," the U.S. president said in a social media post.

"The President invited me to go to Turkey at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, D.C.," he added.

Additional details on the visits were not immediately available.

Trump hailed what he called his "excellent" personal relationship with Erdoğan during his first term, saying the leaders "worked together closely on numerous things," including return of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

"In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!" he added.