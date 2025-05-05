President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed regional, global issues and bilateral ties in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, the Communications Directorate said in a statement on X.

In a phone call, Erdoğan invited Trump to visit Türkiye, the statement by the directorate said, while the U.S. president called the conversation as "productive."

President Erdoğan also said later on Monday that a phone call Trump was "very productive, comprehensive, and sincere."

"Phone conversation we had today with the President of the United States, my esteemed friend Donald Trump, was very productive, comprehensive and sincere," he said in a post on X.

"During our meeting, we discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, Syria, the Russia-Ukraine War, global trade, the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the U.S., and many other regional and global issues," he added.

The Turkish leader in the call told Trump that Ankara will continue to take steps to advance cooperation with Washington, especially in the defense industry area.

In the call, he also raised the issue of the war-battered Gaza Strip, telling Trump that humanitarian aid should "be delivered to Gaza without interruption."

Crisis in Gaza reached 'grave level'

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a "grave level," Erdoğan told Trump, also reiterating "that humanitarian aid must be delivered to Gaza without interruption," and that Ankara is "ready to cooperate and provide all kinds of support to establish a cease-fire and ensure lasting peace."

Israel halted all aid to the 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza in March and its security cabinet has approved the expansion of military operations in Gaza including the "conquest" of the Palestinian territory.

Expressing support for Trump's approach to ending wars, Erdoğan said Türkiye appreciates efforts made in a negotiation process with Iran and towards resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdoğan further said Ankara is working to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and ensure its stability, stressing the importance of U.S. efforts to ease sanctions on Syria to contribute to this process.

He underlined that a stable Syria would support both regional and global peace.

In a post on X, Erdoğan further said: "I conveyed that I would be very pleased to host my dear friend in Türkiye at the earliest opportunity, and he, in turn, invited us to the U.S."

"I hope to meet with my friend Trump soon, and I hope that our meeting will be beneficial for our countries."

Trump, separately said he held a "very good and productive" call with Erdoğan about topics including the war in Ukraine and issues involving Syria and Gaza.

"I just had a very good and productive telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Erdoğan, concerning many subjects, including the War with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza, and more," the U.S. president said in a social media post on his Truth Social network.

"The President invited me to go to Turkey at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, D.C.," he added.

Additional details on the visits were not immediately available.

Trump also hailed what he called his "excellent" personal relationship with Erdoğan during his first term, saying the leaders "worked together closely on numerous things," including return of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

"In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!" he added.

Trump, since his return to the White House in January has been pushing Kyiv and Moscow to reach a cease-fire deal.

NATO member Türkiye has sought to maintain good relations with both of its Black Sea neighbors since the Russian invasion and has hosted talks aimed at ending the war.