In the wake of a normalization agreement between Morocco and Israel, Turkey's foreign minister said Thursday that Ankara is against establishing relations with any country at the expense of the Palestinian cause.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the remarks during a phone call with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, said diplomatic sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Çavuşoğlu also spoke by phone with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum. Details of the call were not announced.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Morocco "have agreed to full diplomatic relations," calling the deal a "massive breakthrough" for peace in the Middle East.

Morocco became the fourth nation to normalize ties with Tel Aviv after Sudan declared official normalization of relations with Israel and a halt to any aggression with the Jewish state in October.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates agreed in September to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements at the White House.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.