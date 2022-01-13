The Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications will hold the Peace, Stability and Development in the Balkans: Turkey-Albania Relations Panel on Friday in Albania's capital Tirana.

According to a statement by the directorate, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Albania on Monday.

The panel to be held in Tirana before this visit aims to take the relations between the two countries, which have gained momentum recently, to a higher level and to evaluate cooperation opportunities.

Within the scope of the panel, topics including potential areas of cooperation between the two countries such as in the fight against terrorism, developments in the Balkans, Turkey's policy in the Balkans, economic cooperation and the contribution of the two countries to the stability in the Balkans, will be discussed.

Daily Sabah editorial coordinator and TRT board member Meryem Ilayda Atlas Çetin will moderate the panel, New York Tirana University Balkan Studies Center Director associate professor Lindita Latifi Xhanari, Istanbul Ticaret University faculty member professor Hasan Basri Yalçın, Haliç University faculty member associate professor Aylin Ünver Noi and Albanian Ambassador Genti Gazheli will participate as speakers.

Last year, Turkey and Albania signed an agreement to upgrade bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama following meetings in the capital Ankara, President Erdoğan had highlighted the historic links between the two countries.

"We are planning to increase investments in infrastructure and tourism in Albania. We want to lift our economic cooperation to a new dimension," Erdoğan had said.

The Turkey-Albania Fier Regional Hospital, built by Turkey, also opened in April with a ceremony. The construction of the hospital began in January, just after Rama's visit to Turkey, following Erdoğan's promise.

According to the agreement signed by Turkish and Albanian officials on Feb. 2, 2021, Turkey promised to build a 150-bed hospital, donate medical equipment, materials and furniture, and provide consultancy through the Turkish Health Ministry.

Albania is a close friend and partner of Turkey in the Balkans. Turkey also began the construction of 522 residences in the Albanian town of Lac in December 2020 for people who lost their homes in two earthquakes in September and November 2019.