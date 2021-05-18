Tensions rose between Turkey and Austria after the latter flew the Israeli flag over government buildings as a signal of solidarity with Tel Aviv, which has been stepping up its attacks on Palestinians.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after his cabinet meeting on Monday condemned Austria for flying an Israeli flag on its Chancellery building.

The Israeli flag was raised over the chancellery and foreign ministry buildings in Vienna on Friday.

"Flying a flag of a terrorist state from an official building amounts to living under the projection of terrorism. The Austrian state seems to be trying to make Muslims pay for genocide to which it subjected Jews," he said while the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the statement of a senior Austrian official concerning the president and the protests of Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

"We reject and condemn the unfounded statements made by the Interior Minister of Austria about our country and President concerning the protests carried out in Vienna against Israel's atrocities on Palestinians," said ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç.

Bilgiç said Turkey invited Austrian authorities to refrain from statements containing anti-Turkish rhetoric, adding that such remarks stemmed from "purely domestic political concerns" that damage ties between the two countries.

The Austria Press Agency reported that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said Turkey’s ambassador was summoned Tuesday over Erdoğan’s comments.

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters were injured in renewed attacks by Israeli police in the occupied East Jerusalem holy site Al-Aqsa Mosque after days of raids and attacks against peaceful worshippers during the month of Ramadan.

The attacks on Islam's third holiest site and around East Jerusalem coincided with Israel's decision to evict Palestinians from their homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers, drawing condemnation from several countries for both the violence at Al-Aqsa and the evictions.

Tensions in Jerusalem have also soared in recent weeks as Palestinians have protested against Israel's restrictions on access to parts of the Old City during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.