A top Pakistani military general on Thursday received the award of Legion of Merit from the Turkish Armed Forces due to his services in promoting defense relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

Gen. Yaşar Güler, chief of Turkish General Staff, awarded Gen. Nadeem Raza, chairperson of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at a ceremony held in the capital Ankara, a statement by the Pakistan embassy said Thursday.

Raza, who is currently on an official visit to Turkey, was given the award in "recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of Pakistan-Turkey defense ties."

"Both the commanders held extensive talks. Matters of bilateral interest with an emphasis on geo-strategic situation and security challenges came under discussion. Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance cooperation between the armed forces of the two brotherly countries," the statement added.

During his trip, Raza met with Turkey's Minister for National Defense Hulusi Akar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Ümit Dündar, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Özbal, and Commander of Turkish Air Forces General Hasan Küçükakyüz and Head of Presidency of Turkish Defense Industries Ismail Demir.

The statement said the Pakistan military delegation also visited various facilities of the Turkish defense industries including Baykar, which is known for its high-end drone technology.