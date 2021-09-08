The joint drill between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the Lachin region – which was liberated from Armenian occupation last year – serves to ensure regional stability, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said Wednesday.

In response to Armenia’s criticism of the drill, Abdullayeva in a written statement reminded that Azerbaijan has carried out several military drills with several countries.

“The joint drill in Lachin is a similar step and serves regional stability.”

A year ago, clashes erupted between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan when the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, which ended in a truce on Nov. 10, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Nagorno-Karabakh from a nearly three-decade occupation. The two countries finally signed a Russia-brokered deal to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive solution.