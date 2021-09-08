The joint drill between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the Lachin region – which was liberated from Armenian occupation last year – serves to ensure regional stability, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said Wednesday.
In response to Armenia’s criticism of the drill, Abdullayeva in a written statement reminded that Azerbaijan has carried out several military drills with several countries.
“The joint drill in Lachin is a similar step and serves regional stability.”
A year ago, clashes erupted between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan when the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.
During the 44-day conflict, which ended in a truce on Nov. 10, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Nagorno-Karabakh from a nearly three-decade occupation. The two countries finally signed a Russia-brokered deal to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive solution.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.