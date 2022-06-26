Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to strengthen regional connectivityAnkara, Baku and Nur Sultan will hold the the Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers in Charge of Transport on Monday to strengthen regional connectivity and cooperation.

The Turkish foreign ministry announced on Sunday that the trilateral mechanism “aims to reinforce the already existing coordination between the three countries, and strengthen regional connectivity based on mutual interests.”

“In this context, the Ministers will discuss enhancing trilateral and regional cooperation, and increasing the potential of the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor during the Trilateral Meeting,” it said further.

After the Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia ended, Baku launched a massive reconstruction initiative in the liberated Karabakh region while regional countries, especially Turkey, argued for increased cooperation in the Caucasus to ensure peace and stability.

Turkey was a key backer of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Karabakh war between Baku and Yerevan, which erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire on Nov. 10. During the faceoff that started in September 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has focused on projects in the Zangezur corridor that will include motorways and rail lines. Baku and Moscow will also negotiate for the construction of a 43-kilometer railway in the region. Russia has railway properties in Armenia.

Following the completion of the railway, Azerbaijan will be able to reach Iran, Armenia and Nakhchivan uninterruptedly by train. The railway will also link Turkey with Russia through Azerbaijan.