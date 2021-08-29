Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu noted that Turkey has sufficiently fulfilled its humanitarian and ethical duties regarding migration and cannot take the burden of an additional migrant wave from Afghanistan.

Çavuşoğlu spoke in a joint news conference with German counterpart Heiko Maas in Turkey's southern Antalya province.

He noted that ensuring the security of Kabul airport was an extremely important issue and that they were carefully considering options in this regard.

Meanwhile, Maas highlighted that Germany aims to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan to prevent another wave of migrants.