President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Turkey is involved in diplomatic initiatives regarding the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and will continue to take steps to ensure regional security.

"Turkey has been carrying out intense diplomatic initiatives regarding the developments and irregular migration in Afghanistan. We will continue to take all steps to ensure regional security, protect our country from migration pressure and facilitate peace of our people," President Erdoğan said in a tweet.

The president has discussed the issue with world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU officials.

Ankara has made it clear that it will not bear the burden of migration crises experienced as a result of the decisions of third countries.

The Turkish government has taken a pragmatic approach to the recent events in Afghanistan. Underlining that new realities have emerged in Afghanistan, Ankara says it will move forward accordingly while keeping communication with all relevant actors open.

On Wednesday, Erdoğan welcomed the moderate statements made by Taliban officials and announced that Turkey is ready to cooperate with all parties to ensure peace and stability.

Erdoğan said that Turkey's military's presence in the country will strengthen the new Afghan administration's hand in the international arena. The Turkish president also announced that Turkish troops would protect Kabul airport and ensure that evacuations continue in a safe and peaceful manner.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also stated that Turkey would act in coordination with the international community in its stance on the recognition of the new government in Afghanistan.