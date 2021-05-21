Turkey’s Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun strongly condemned Israel for attacking Muslim worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as he reiterated Ankara’s determination to follow all cease-fire violations.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s attacks against the congregation after Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla of Muslims, despite the cease-fire that went into effect yesterday,” Altun said in a statement, adding that Israel has shown its true face by not abiding by the terms of the cease-fire.

He continued by saying that Israel had attacked civilians shortly after announcing a cease-fire in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2018, resulting in the deaths of innocent people, as he criticized Tel Aviv for its ethnic cleansing and systematic expansionist policies.

“As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian siblings and will be following the cease-fire’s sustainability and violations,” Altun said, adding that Turkey will also strive to find a permanent solution to the problems in occupied Palestinian lands.

Israel Thursday announced a cease-fire to end their 11-day military offensive in the Gaza Strip that killed hundreds and caused widespread destruction.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and 1,710 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The attacks in Gaza were preceded by days of tension and Israeli aggression in occupied East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a site sacred to Muslims, and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980 it annexed the entire city, a move never recognized by the international community.