Turkey on Friday voiced it was “deeply saddened” by the suicide bombing that hit a Shiite mosque in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar and condemned the attack.

At least 56 people were killed and 194 wounded in the attack, the deadliest one in the country since 2018.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that a bomb attack, which was carried out today against a mosque in Peshawar, capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a written statement.

“We condemn this heinous terrorist attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Pakistan,” it added.

The blast tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.

It came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi – around 190 kilometers (120 miles) to the east – between Pakistan and Australia, who have not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.

Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesperson for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital, said the death toll had climbed to 56, the deadliest since a July 2018 blast – claimed by the local chapter of Daesh – killed 149 people at an election rally.

He said 50 of the 194 wounded were in "critical condition."

Muhammad Ali Saif, a spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) the blast was a "suicide attack" and numerous witnesses recounted the moment of detonation.

Ali Asghar saw a man enter the mosque before Friday prayers and open "fire with a pistol," picking out the worshippers "one-by-one."

He "then blew himself up," Asghar said.

"I saw a man firing at two police officers before he entered the mosque. Seconds later I heard a big bang," said another witness, Zahid Khan.

The head of Peshawar's bomb disposal unit, Rab Nawaz Khan, told AFP the attacker detonated five to eight kilograms (two to four pounds) of "highly explosive TNT" packed with ball bearings to amplify the damage.

An AFP reporter saw body parts strewn at the blast site, where desperate family members were held back by police.

Police officers shot

Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP two attackers were involved.

He said two police officers were shot at the entrance of the mosque.

"One police officer died on the spot while the other was critically injured," he said.

Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesperson for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital, said "we have declared an emergency at the hospitals and more injured are being brought."

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Imran Khan's office said he "strongly condemned" the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Peshawar – just 50 kilometers from the porous border with Afghanistan – was a frequent target of militants in the early 2010s but security has greatly improved in recent years.

Sunni majority Pakistan has recently been battling a resurgence of its domestic chapter of the Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A one-month truce last year failed to hold and there are fears the TTP – which has targeted Shiite Muslims in the past – has been emboldened by the success of the Afghan Taliban.

Shiites in the region have also been targeted by the regional iteration of Daesh, Daesh-Khorasan Province (Daesh-K).

At least 31 people were killed in a suicide blast at a crowded market in Peshawar in 2018.

At least 88 people died and hundreds more were wounded a year earlier when a suicide bomber blew himself up among a crowd of devotees at a revered Sufi shrine in southern Sindh province.