Turkey on Monday conveyed its "sincere condolences" to Equatorial Guinea over the lives lost in several explosions.
"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that 20 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured in the explosions in an arsenal at a military base in the city of Bata, in Equatorial Guinea, on 7 March 2021," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.
It also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
The casualties were caused in a series of four explosions at an army barracks in Bata, the most populous city of the Central African country.
The explosions occurred Sunday at around 4 p.m. local time ( 3 p.m. GMT), President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said, adding that the incident was due to "negligence and mishandling of dynamite" at the military barracks in the Mondong Nkuantoma neighborhood that damaged almost all the houses and buildings in Bata.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.