Turkish officials denied Thursday Russian reports that Turkey had agreed this week to open three border gates in northwest Syria between opposition and regime-held territory.

Russian news agencies had reported that Moscow's military said it had agreed with Turkey to open two crossing points in northwest Syria's Idlib region and one near Aleppo to address humanitarian difficulties.

The Turkish officials said Russia proposed to open the Abu Zandin, Saraqib and Miznaz crossing points on Feb. 1 and that the gates had remained open until Feb. 24, but that no passage requests had been received. Crossing points opened in the region in the past "were not used very effectively," they said.

Turkey and Russia support rival parties in Syria’s 10-year conflict. The countries reached a cease-fire deal last March that stopped a Russian-backed regime offensive on Idlib.

For years, the Assad regime has ignored the needs and safety of the Syrian people, only eyeing further gains of territory and crushing the opposition. With this aim, the regime has incessantly bombed civilian facilities such as schools, hospitals and residential areas, causing the displacement of almost half of the country's population.