Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey is determined to continue to implement the relevant provisions of the Montreux Convention regarding the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits as it strives to ensure peace in the region amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We will continue to implement the 19th, 20th and 21st articles of the Montreux Convention like we have until today,” Akar told reporters following a Cabinet meeting Monday.

Turkey has been following developments with concern, Akar said, adding that the deaths worry Ankara.

The Montreux Convention benefits all neighboring countries and regulates the passage of other countries' vessels, Akar explained, emphasizing that any attempt to damage the terms of the convention will not benefit anyone.

“We have favorable relations with Ukraine and Russia,” Akar said, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has highlighted Turkey’s stance, which includes respecting the rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.

“Under these principles, we cannot accept this military operation by Russia, which targets Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity,” Akar said, adding that the move breaches international law in Ankara's perspective.

The defense minister also said Turkey will do everything in its power to put an end to the humanitarian crisis.

“We provide all sorts of support, including humanitarian assistance, and diplomatic, political and international tools that could support peaceful means,” he added.

Akar said Turkey strives to ensure peace and security in the Black Sea and tries to approach problems through this perspective.

Provisions of Montreux

The Montreux Convention has been properly and impartially implemented by Turkey for more than seven decades as a testimony of the carefully established balance by the Convention, which is an essential element in the context of Black Sea security and stability, according to a handout by the Foreign Ministry.

According to the convention, merchant vessels enjoy the freedom of passage through the Turkish Straits while passages of vessels of war are subject to some restrictions which vary depending on whether these vessels belong to Black Sea riparian States or not.

Besides some general restrictions applicable to all, vessels of war belonging to non-riparian States are subject to specific restrictions such as those regarding maximum aggregate tonnage and duration of stay in the Black Sea.

The principal provisions of the Convention ruling the passages of vessels of war are outlined here-below:

First of all, aircraft carriers whether belonging to riparian states or not, can in no way pass through the Turkish Straits.

Secondly, only submarines belonging to riparian states can pass through the Turkish Straits, for the purpose of rejoining their base in the Black Sea for the first time after their construction or purchase, or for the purpose of repair in dockyards outside the Black Sea.

The total number and the maximum aggregate tonnage of all foreign naval forces which may be in course of passage through the Turkish Straits are limited to 9 and 15.000 tons respectively. On the other hand, the maximum aggregate tonnage which non-riparian States may have in the Black Sea is 45.000 tons. In this regard, the maximum aggregate tonnage of the vessels of war that one non-riparian State may have in the Black Sea is 30.000 tons.

Vessels of war belonging to non-riparian states cannot stay more than 21 days in the Black Sea.

Lastly, passages through the Turkish Straits are notified to Turkey through diplomatic channels prior to intended passages. The notification time is 8 days for vessels of war belonging to riparian States, and 15 days for those of non-riparian States.