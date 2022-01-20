Turkey and El Salvador on Thursday signed six agreements during an official visit by President Nayib Bukele to Ankara as both countries pledged to enhance their ties in several fields.

The agreements included a wide range of fields, among them economy, trade, defense, diplomacy and education.

“We want to enhance bilateral trade volume to $100 million in the first stage, and to $500 million in the upcoming five year period,” Erdoğan said during a joint press conference.

Bukele, for his part, said that El Salvador wants to be part of Turkey’s growth.

Bukele on Thursday visited Turkey to meet with Erdoğan and hold diplomatic talks. Bukele was joined by first lady Gabriela Rodriguez de Bukele and their daughter on the trip to boost mutual cooperation and investment in the Central American country.

In his first trip abroad this year, Bukele is expected to "strengthen relations with the country and seek cooperation and investment opportunities,” the El Salvador government said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that it had explored opportunities in El Salvador for Turkish firms to invest in, "specifically in energy and tourism."

"Since the beginning of his administration, President Bukele has been committed to strengthening diplomatic relations with various countries, with the aim of seeking the welfare of Salvadorans,” the statement added.

Erdoğan on Wednesday also underlined the "great importance" attached to Bukele's visit to Ankara.

"Have a good trip," Erdoğan said in response to a tweet by Bukele regarding his visit to Turkey.

"As Turkey, we will be very pleased to host you. We attach great importance to your visit, which we believe will strengthen our relations with El Salvador," Erdoğan added.

Bukele is expected to meet with business leaders during the trip and will also visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern Turkish state.

El Salvador has an embassy in Ankara and Turkey has been considering a reciprocal move in the Central American country.