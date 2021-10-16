The farewell visit of Angela Merkel to Turkey began with a cordial reception that both leaders have become accustomed to as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the outgoing German chancellor in Istanbul on Saturday.

The two leaders, who shared decades of close work relationship, are expected to discuss bilateral ties, along with an exchange of views on the European Union membership process of Turkey as well as regional and international issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

President Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel chat on the balcony of Huber Presidential Mansion before their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 16, 2021. (Murat Çetinmühürdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters)

Before proceeding to the meeting at the Huber Presidential Mansion in Istanbul's Tarabya neighborhood overlooking the Bosporus, Erdoğan and Merkel briefly chatted and greeted journalists and citizens.

Ankara and Berlin are major trading partners, with Germany heading the list as a top Turkish import source and export destination for decades. The two countries also share deep cultural ties due to the presence of some 5 million people with origins from Turkey in Germany, while Turkey is among the top tourism destination of Germans along with housing tens of thousands of German expatriates.

Among other potential issues on the table are the migration issue, human rights and Turkey's role in NATO. Turkey plays a key role in accepting refugees. The country has already taken in around 3.7 million refugees from Syria and hundreds of thousands of migrants from other countries, such as Afghanistan.

President Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel chat in the Huber Presidential Mansion before their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 16, 2021. (Murat Çetinmühürdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout AA)

Merkel is co-architect of the migrant pact between Turkey and the EU. As part of this, Turkey receives financial support for the Syrians in the country, among other things. The EU wants to pay Turkey another 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), money that the country could use to also support Afghans.

Erdoğan has repeatedly emphasized that his country would not accept any further refugees, for example from Afghanistan.