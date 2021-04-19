Turkey and Greece agreed on Monday to continue confidence-building measures, as their defense ministries decided to hold the fourth round of technical meetings.

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter: "The date and other details of the planned meeting will be set in the near future."

In May 2019, a Turkish defense delegation visited Athens for a technical meeting with Greek officials to boost cooperation, especially in confidence-building measures and code of conduct in the Aegean Sea.

Turkey says hydrocarbon drilling activities, the source of tension between the two countries, in the Eastern Mediterranean region are based on its legitimate rights stemming from international law.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.