Turkey and Israel could cooperate in the Eastern Mediterranean, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi said, as the two countries’ relations are rapidly thawing after years of tensions.

"We really aspire to continue what was before several years in terms of cooperation and partnership, especially in tourism, trade and the economical field," said Zoabi in an exclusive interview with Daily Sabah on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"I'm very optimistic about the positive change and Israeli-Turkish relations. The people in our country are very excited, they like Turkey and the Turkish people," she said.

Zoabi said that the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the first of several "very positive meetings" and steps in the near future.

"I think that also the visit of the Turkish foreign minister will be a welcome step," she added.

Israel's energy minister said previously that Tel Aviv is ready to cooperate with Turkey on natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Herzog arrived in Turkey Wednesday for talks with Erdoğan, becoming the first leader from Israel to visit in 14 years as the two countries move to turn a new page in their troubled relationship.

Herzog arrived on a plane emblazoned with the words "peace," "future" and "partnership" in Hebrew, Turkish and English.

The countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.

Relations broke down again in 2018 when Turkey, angered by the United States moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, once more recalled its ambassador, prompting Israel to respond in kind. The two countries have not reappointed their ambassadors.

"We will not agree on everything, and the relationship between Israel and Turkey has certainly known ups and downs and not-so-simple moments in recent years," Herzog said before his departure. "But we shall try to restart our relations and build them in a measured and cautious manner, and with mutual respect between our states," he outlined.

Turkey has said there would be no change to Ankara’s position toward the Palestinians despite the normalization efforts with Israel.