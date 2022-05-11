Relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan will be raised to the level of an "enhanced strategic partnership," according to a joint declaration signed Tuesday in the capital Ankara by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev's visit to Turkey contributed significantly to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, the declaration said.

The joint declaration noted that the meeting between the two leaders was an important step in strengthening ties in the areas of politics, the military, defense, security, economy, trade, investment, industry, mining and tourism.

It also contributed to the further development of relations in the fields of energy, the environment, transportation and transit transportation, aviation, family and social services, working life and employment, as well as agriculture and forestry.

The joint declaration constitutes an important step in strengthening cooperation based on common interests in the fields of disaster management and emergencies, culture, education, science and technology, innovation, press and communication, health, youth, sports and archives.

The parties stressed the importance of the top-level intergovernmental meetings and noted with satisfaction the mechanisms that constitute a useful basis for the development of new areas of cooperation and projects for boosting relations between the two countries both at the regional and international levels.

During the meetings held in the atmosphere of mutual friendship and understanding, the current situation of Turkey-Kazakhstan relations and the possibilities of further development and deepening of relations in all fields were evaluated in detail, and ideas were exchanged on current regional and international issues.

Turkey's strong support and solidarity for Kazakhstan's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political stability and prosperity were once again underlined in the declaration.

Ankara reiterated its strong support for the comprehensive reforms carried out in the Central Asian country under the leadership of Tokayev.

Both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the existing ties of friendship and brotherhood based on common historical roots, language and culture, as well as close political dialogue and multidimensional cooperation.

Emphasizing the importance of taking the necessary steps to increase the steadily increasing bilateral trade volume to $10 billion (TL 153.15 billion) in the coming years, it was agreed to take the necessary steps to encourage bilateral trade and support mutual direct investments.

While it was decided to explore cooperation opportunities, including private sector activities in Turkey, Kazakhstan and in third countries, as well as to improve regional energy security, the declaration also touched on the intention to conduct joint work and consultations, especially in the field of alternative energy sources, hybrid technologies and energy storage.

By pointing out the importance of the construction sector and contracting services in the further development of economic and commercial relations, it was decided to take the necessary steps to develop cooperation in this field.

Emphasizing the importance of increasing the number of flights by diversifying the flight destinations in both countries, the decision to hold negotiations between civil aviation institutions was also welcomed by the two leaders.

Also, Turkey and Kazakhstan on Tuesday confirmed their determination to continue their solidarity on platforms such as the United Nations Economic Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Turkic States.

Tokayev on Tuesday arrived in Ankara, his first official visit to Turkey, which is expected to herald a new era in the two countries relations.

Speaking during a joint press conference alongside his Kazakh counterpart Tokayev, Erdoğan stated that Turkey and Kazakhstan will reach their targeted $10 billion bilateral trade volume as the volume doubled since the previous year.

Stating that he discussed the Russia-Ukraine war with Tokayev as well, Erdoğan said: "Our views on a peaceful resolution for Ukraine on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity coincide."

On over a dozen agreements that were signed between the two nations ahead of the press conference, Erdoğan called them "steps that will further strengthen the foundation of our relations."

The agreements cover such areas as transportation, the defense industry, military intelligence, information technology, culture, agriculture, trade, customs, the environment, education, youth and communications.

For his part, Tokayev called Turkey "a very important strategic partner" for his Central Asian country.

The visit comes as the countries mark 30 years since they established ties on March 2, 1992. It included a joint news conference between Tokayev and Erdoğan following an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex, the signing of various agreements and face-to-face and inter-delegation meetings. In addition to bilateral relations, the leaders exchanged views on current regional and international issues. At the talks, the delegations discussed measures to increase the bilateral trade volume from the current $5 billion to $10 billion, as well as new opportunities to expand areas of cooperation.

Turkey was among Kazakhstan's top five foreign trade partners last year, while investments by Turkish companies in the Central Asian country reached a record level.

Tokayev took office after founding President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down in 2019.

Turkey was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence in 1991, with the two nations establishing diplomatic relations in a matter of months.

Ankara has also pioneered the establishment of the first diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, opening an embassy in Almaty, then the capital of the Central Asian country.

Bilateral ties continue to develop in all areas, with the Kazakh Embassy in Ankara starting operations in October 1992.

Relations reached a high point with the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the two nations in 2009. In 2012, they established a high-level strategic cooperation council.

The countries cooperate extensively in the fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, military, defense industry, education, and health, having since achieved significant progress in their 30 years of ties.

Furthermore, when mass protests shook the country in January, Turkey pledged solidarity with Kazakhstan. Dozens of protesters and at least a dozen security officers have died in clashes in Kazakhstan's largest city and former capital Almaty in riots initially sparked by a hike in fuel prices.