Turkey’s Foreign Ministry marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Turkmenistan, reiterating its determination to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

In a message issued on Monday, the ministry said Turkey reaffirms its will to further develop strong a brotherhood and cooperation in all fields.

The ministry noted that Turkey was the first country to recognize Turkmenistan’s independence and open an embassy in the country.

Also touching upon the cultural and historical ties between the two countries, the ministry said the common language, culture and roots of the two countries connect the two nations by bonds of love beyond mutual interests.

Turkmenistan joined the Organization of Turkic States as an observer country in 2021.

The country is known for its permanent neutrality policy. According to its neutral status and the obligations reflected in its law on neutrality, Turkmenistan does not participate in military blocs and alliances, does not allow the creation of military bases on its territory or its use by other countries for military purposes.

On Dec. 12, 1995, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing and supporting the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan with the support of 185 member states.

The Turkic Council was formed in 2009 to promote cooperation among Turkic-speaking states. It consisted of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as an observer state. During the latest meeting, the organization's name was changed to the Organization of Turkic States. Turkmenistan also participated in the summit for the first time as an observer member.