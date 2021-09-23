Turkey is pleased with its excellent high-level relations with Montenegro, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said on Wednesday.

Şentop met with Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic in the capital Ankara.

"We are pleased to have excellent high-level relations between Montenegro and Turkey," Şentop said.

"Turkey has always displayed a supportive attitude regarding Montenegro's involvement in Euro-Atlantic institutions. We also want (Montenegro's) EU membership process to be completed as soon as possible," he added.

Ankara values the development of interparliamentary relations with the Balkan country.

Montenegro has been independent since June 3, 2006, after an independence referendum on May 21 of the same year.

Turkey became one of the first countries to recognize Montenegro after it declared independence in 2006.

Abazovic, for his part, said Turkey and Montenegro are friendly countries.

"However, this is not enough. I would like to qualify as two brotherly countries beyond friendship," he said.