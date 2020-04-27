This year’s Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has regularly been held since 2016, will take place on April 28 via videoconference due to the measures taken against the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavusoğlu will participate in the meeting where issues high on NATO’s agenda and recent regional developments will be discussed, along with the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Aside from security-oriented issues, NATO's eastern flank countries, Turkey, Romania and Poland, have also been focusing on various issues, such as Turkey's European Union talks. Romania and Poland have traditionally supported Turkey's accession to the EU. Last year, the trilateral meeting was held in Ankara and focused mainly on defense cooperation areas.
After emerging in Wuhan, China, last December, the new coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, and infected nearly 3 million people.
