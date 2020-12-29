Turkey and Russia will do their best for sustainable peace in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Sochi, Çavuşoğlu said: “Turkey-Russia joint center in the region will soon be active. We will also intensify efforts to normalized ties with Armenia.”

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the occupation of Armenian forces since a war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands. In 44 days of fighting that began in late September and killed more than 5,600 people on both sides, the Azerbaijani army pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept last month's peace deal which saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the region along with surrounding areas. Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal and to facilitate the return of refugees. Under the agreement, which leaves Karabakh's future political status in limbo, Armenia lost control of parts of the enclave as well as the seven adjacent districts that it seized during the 1990s war.

Çavuşoğlu also called recent U.S. sanctions on Turkey are illegitimate and against the country’s sovereign rights.

He said: “We may have our differences with Russia. We don’t have to have the same opinion on everything. Our ties with Russia are not an alternative to our ties with NATO or the EU. West should focus on cooperating with us, rather than imposing sanctions.”

His comments came after fellow NATO member Washington sanctioned Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, and the EU prepared punitive steps over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration over Mediterranean offshore rights.

Lavrov, for his part, said Moscow and Ankara's military cooperation would not be deterred by the United States imposing sanctions on Turkey earlier this month for acquiring a Russian missile defense system.

"We have confirmed our mutual intention to develop military ties with Turkey" despite "Washington's illegitimate pressure", Lavrov told.

Regarding the Libyan crisis, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey’s support for the Libyan government balanced the situation on the ground and showed the war was a stalemate. The warring sides have now joined an ongoing political process, he added.

Lavrov also told that they are in touch with all the parties in Libya and Turkey and Russia provide all kinds of support for a political solution in Libya.

In the Libyan crisis, Turkey has backed the legitimate U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) against the eastern-based illegitimate forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, which has the support of Russia.

The top Turkish and Russian diplomats met Tuesday to discuss international issues and help prepare for a meeting of the two countries' presidents.

They met in the Russian resort city of Sochi, ahead of a planned meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council, set to be co-chaired by their presidents.

Earlier, Lavrov stressed that despite the coronavirus pandemic, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin remain in close contact-this year they met in person three times, took part in a videoconference in the Astana format, and had nearly two dozen phone conversations.

"This statistic alone shows what a rich agenda fills our relations," said Lavrov.

He added that apart from preparing for the presidential meeting, he would like to discuss the state of affairs in the Black Sea, Middle East, and the Caucasus regions.

"We have a rich international agenda, the Syrian settlement, Libya, other parts of the Middle East region, and Nagorno-Karabakh topic that recently came forward," said Lavrov.

"We greatly value our trustful dialogue," he added.

For his part, Çavuşoğlu stressed that the close dialogue between the Turkish and Russian presidents, and the mutual trust between them, serves not only the development of bilateral relations but also regional ties.

Çavuşoğlu said he regretted that the pandemic kept the two countries from a full-fledged celebration of the 100th anniversary of their bilateral relations, but added he was satisfied to end the year with a personal meeting.