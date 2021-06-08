Officials representing Turkey, Russia and the United Nations discussed the Libya issue in a meeting in the Russian capital Moscow Monday.
Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's special envoy to the Middle East and Africa, Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and Jan Kubis, the U.N.'s special envoy to Libya, met in Moscow on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.
In the meeting, they underlined that the international initiatives under U.N. supervision to support the upcoming elections in Libya must be reinforced.
While the support to the Libyan interim government and its bodies was reiterated, the common approach to the situation in Libya was confirmed ahead of the Berlin conference, which is planned to be held at the ministerial level on June 23 in Germany's capital.
In the statement made by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the subject, it was noted that Önal, Bogdanov and Kubis held political consultations on Libya.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.