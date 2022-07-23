Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the interim charge d'affaires of the Sweden Embassy in Ankara to convey a "strong reaction" over terrorist propaganda in Gothenburg.

According to the information obtained from diplomatic sources, upon learning of the terrorist propaganda carried out by the supporters of the terrorist organizations PKK/PYD/YPG in Sweden's Gothenburg, on July 21, the interim Swedish charge d'affaires in Ankara was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a strong reaction.

"In this context, our expectations for identifying the perpetrators of the action, taking the necessary legal and judicial measures and taking concrete steps in light of the commitments recorded in the tripartite memorandum were emphasized," diplomatic sources said.

A tripartite memorandum to address Turkey's concerns was signed at the NATO Summit held in Spain's Madrid between Turkey, Sweden and Finland, which have applied for membership in NATO.